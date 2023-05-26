San Marcos artists will show their work at upcoming gallery event

Sisters and jewelers Denise and Diana Steinhagen and sculptor Eric Slocombe, San Marcos residents, were selected to exhibit their award-winning work in the 20th Annual Texas Masters of Fine Art and Craft Invitational Show, May 26-28.

The event will transform the ballrooms of the historic YO Ranch Hotel in Kerrville as 24 award-winning Texas artists fill the gallery. Patrons can come watch Slocombe working on one of his new bronzes during the show. The event has become an annual “Collectors’ Showcase” as art aficionados travel from all over the country for the chance to acquire new treasures from some of their favorite artists. The show has established a reputation as a high quality, artist-planned and managed exhibition, indoors in a beautiful environment. The YO Ranch Hotel is located at 2033 Sidney Baker (Hwy 16), a half mile from exit 508 off of Interstate 10. The show hours are Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.