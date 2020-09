The San Marcos Public Library reopened to the public on Wednesday, September 16. The facility is now open for Grab & Go check out of library materials, computer use, and printing Monday through Saturday from 12:00 to 3:00 PM and Sunday from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. Masks are required to enter ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!