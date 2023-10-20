SEARCHING FOR TREASURES

Do you feel like doing a bit of exploring this weekend? There will be a “nontraditional” scavenger hunt from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday at the Coffee Bar, 142 N. LBJ Dr.. The ticket is only $24 and you can purchase them at this link eventbrite.com/e/the-san-marcos-shuffle-scavenger-hunttickets- 702014924537. You’ll get digital instructions from a live and interactive remote host then it's off on an adventure with a wide variety of carefully curated locations around this beautiful city. You are allowed to walk or drive to the various locations and will need to decipher creative tasks and accept quirky challenges meant to push people out of their comfort zone. The game includes indoor and outdoor locations and is dog friendly as well. I’m sure my little furry friend Dante will be stoked about that fact. You will text videos and photos to your host along the way. After that adventure I’m certain I’ll be sufficiently famished. I’m thinking I’ll head over to Herbert’s taco hut for their amazing melty and cheesy enchiladas (topped with chile con carne because it's greasy and oh so tasty) and a margarita.