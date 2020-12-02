Shop local this holiday season

We may not need a Miracle on 34th Street, but we do need a miracle on Main Street. As we start this holiday season we need to think about our local businesses that have been working all year to keep the doors open in one of the most, if not the most difficult times ever.

So what happens when you shop local? More of your money stays in the local economy. Studies have found that for every $100 you spend at locally owned businesses, $73 will stay in the community.

Shopping locally increases jobs and keeps more money flowing through local economies. It has an effect in strengthening community relationships and supports the neighbors on your street. Local businesses are more likely to share common interests with you, and are therefore more likely to contribute towards local causes and the betterment of your neighborhood.

When shopping locally you make your community a destination. The more interesting and unique your community is, the more it will attract new neighbors, visitors and guests which benefits everyone.

This holiday season let's bring some joy and happiness to our local business community and provide a miracle for those on Main Street and surrounding neighborhoods.