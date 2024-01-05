SHOPPING LOCAL AT THE ABRACADAVAR WITCHES MARKET

I’ve always been a big supporter of small businesses that are local and particularly when they’re handmade artisan items. That’s why I became an artisan vendor myself. I make sterling silver jewelry using both lost wax casting and fabrication techniques. If you ever want a custom piece you can follow my Instagram @shannonmakesjewelry and direct message me to discuss pricing. But I digress… the whole point of that spiel was that you have two opportunities to shop small and local this weekend. For those of you looking for vegetables and other farmers market goods, you can head to the square from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. I have another market for those of you that are more into crystals, incense, palo santo, sage and all things magical. Wake the Dead Coffee House, located at 1432 Old Ranch Rd. 12, will be hosting the Abracadavar Witches Market from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. So spend your Saturday supporting San Marcos makers by spending your money somewhere that actually makes a difference to that business all the while receiving hand grown or handmade and high quality items.