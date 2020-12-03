Sights & Sounds to celebrate 34th year with light display

While Sights & Sounds of Christmas won't hold its annual two-weekend festival amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the show must go on.

San Marcos Sights & Sounds will celebrate its 34th anniversary this year, but not in the traditional sense.

"Our purpose has always been to bring the hope and joy of the season to our community, and this year we want our community to feel it more than ever," Sights & Sounds said in a news release.

Sights & Sounds will provided its traditional light displays within San Marcos Plaza Park and City Park, but is also expanding its display into downtown San Marcos.

"We are overjoyed to spread extra holiday cheer with decorations along CM Allen and Hutchison Street, and establish the long awaited connectivity between downtown San Marcos and our parks," Sights & Sounds said.

The public is invited to enjoy the lights, decorations and also our merchants within downtown as residents celebrate this 2020 holiday season.

Sights & Sounds President David Case said lights were delayed from being displayed because of inclement weather over the Thanksgiving weekend. But lights are expected to be displayed beginning this weekend, Case said.