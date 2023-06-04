SM Parks & Recreation to host Migratory Bird Day Festival June 10

San Marcos may be much loved by humans as a tourist destination, but the town is also an important stopover site for migrating birds, particularly Neotropical migrants who make their yearly trek from South and Central America to Texas.

These birds — such as the painted bunting and the ruby-throated hummingbird — are integral to the area’s ecosystem, but in the last five decades, bird populations have been declining. North America has lost almost three billion birds over the past fifty years and over a million species are at the risk of extinction.

However, by creating bird habitats and watering stations in yards and public areas, humans can protect these birds and help them along their journey. In this spirit, San Marcos Parks & Recreation will hold the Migratory Bird Day Festival on Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Discovery Center, located at 430 Riverside. The event aims to raise awareness about the various birds who travel through and to San Marcos, as well as the factors that impact their journey and their wellbeing along the way. This year’s theme is “Water: Sustaining Bird Life” and will feature bird walks, music, games, partner booths, activities and a migratory bird obstacle course. The festival is part of a global effort to further migratory bird conservation by creating a worldwide campaign organized around the planet’s major migratory bird corridors.

The Migratory Bird Day Festival is currently seeking volunteers. To learn more, visit bit.ly/43s8B3z.