SMARTS assists teachers in Hays, San Marcos CISD

The San Marcos Area Retired Teachers and Staff (SMARTS) in HCISD serve breakfast to Hays bus drivers in December.

From left to right, SMARTS members S. Ahrens, C. Blake and R. Arredondo help with the San Marcos CISD grades 2 - 5 UIL Story Telling and Oral Reading in January. Also pictured is D. Underwood, SMCISD Fine Arts Director.