SMCISD STEAM FAIR

Barbara says if you want to have a day that is both entertaining and educational (she admits she is a former teacher), then heading out from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday to the Steam Fair at the San Marcos High School is the right choice. The admission cost is great–it’s free. On tap for parents and students who attend will be a planetarium, Zoomagination animal shows and about 70 exhibits with just enough of a mix of fun and tech to entice even the most screen-bound youngster. Yes, there will be robots and of course, a COTA race car. The event provides guidance for students who may be planning STEAM careers. Sponsors include the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce and the SMCISD Career & Technical Education.