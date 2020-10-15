Splash Coworking turns three with electrifying experience

Splash Coworking will be honoring its third year of business on Oct. 20, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Celebrate with Splashers — members of Splash Coworking — and the whole Splash Family including special guests, the Austin Tesla Team, who will be demoing and featuring the latest models of the Tesla family of electric vehicles. Enjoy socially distant cake and enter to win 3 months of membership by using the hashtag #3YearsOfSplashing. Be sure and splash by the video booth to share your stories at Splash. Friends from Smart Charge America will have available information about electric vehicles and home install education.

Are you an electric vehicle enthusiast or love the latest technology? During the birthday celebration join others alike who are in the EVs of Central Texas Facebook group. The Tesla team will be providing a touch-less experience, secure your test-drive slot today, or join the waiting list by reaching out to Splash Coworking directly. Social distancing practices and precautions are required to ensure everyone’s safety. Please join masked up and ready for a fun Splash filled day.