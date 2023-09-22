SPRINGTOWN ROASTERS BENEFIT

On Sunday, Wake the Dead will host a benefit to help Springtown Roasters earn money to recover from a recent wildfire that damaged their coffee roastery. The event will take place from 5 to 9:30 p.m. with live music, plates of food for sale, a raffle, a silent auction and more. Come help support Misha and Tosca in their time of recovery. And of course, this Saturday brings the 7th Annual Mermaid Promenade and Downtown Street Faire. Fin-flipping festivities begin at 10 a.m. with the promenade around the Square. Get there early to get your spot, or pop into Patio Dolcetto for their 21+ Spectator Party featuring kolaches and Mer-Mosas from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Mermaid Promenade will start at the corner of Cheatham Street and CM Allen. Viewing will be available along the entire route of the parade. Afterward, enjoy the Downtown Street Faire that takes place around the Square until 6 p.m. Local and Texas artists will be selling their art, attire and handmade jewelry in this family-friendly festival.