Staying Gold

Janet Aron knows the value of staying active. The 77-year-old Zumba instructor is a three-time cancer survivor and retired educator who is passionate about the benefits of staying active.

“I am very proud of the fact that I am possibly one of— if not the—oldest active Zumba instructors in the world,” Aron said. “My goal is to inspire others to share my Zumba passion and live a more active lifestyle.”

After retiring from San Marcos CISD, where she served as everything from Principal to Director of Special Education, Aron became certified to teach Zumba Gold, Aron began teaching Zumba Gold Chair: Sit to be Fit, a low-impact fitness class that incorporates dance moves and catchy rhythms to work on toning, abs, balance, core, glutes and more, all while sitting in a chair. This is different from standard Zumba, which is often complex and fast paced. Frequently, students who have experience with this form of Zumba have become discouraged in their fitness goals, leading them to quit exercise altogether.

“Zumba Gold is not a dance class,” Aron said. “It’s more like a party than a workout.”

The low-impact makes Zumba Gold ideal for its participants, most of whom are in the over-50 age group. However, age is not a criteria for joining the program.

“It’s perfect for beginners, the unconditioned participant, people who may want a fitness program a bit easier on the knees and those recovering from an injury,” Aron said.

The social aspect of the class is another important perk of Zumba Gold.

“We enjoy each other’s company,” one of the class’ regulars, Irma Zuniga, said. “We’ve been doing this since pre-COVID,” Dolores Appl agreed.

“Several members who started their exercise program in Zumba Gold have advanced to more strenuous and challenging exercise classes,” Aron said. “Others have been with me from day one. I’m really proud that so many lasting friendships have started in my class. I’m blessed to be able to offer a fitness class in a fun, friendly, welcoming and supportive environment.”

Zumba Gold classes meet every Wednesday and Friday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Price Center, located at 222 San Antonio St. For Price Center members, the classes are free. For non-members, classes are $2 per person. For more information, contact janetaro@fastmail. fm or visit the Price Center website at price-center. org.