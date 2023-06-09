Symphony will perform

The Aquarena Springs Symphonic Band returns to the Price Center Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. with 'Mom, Pop & the Flag,' a representation of some of the many events happening this time of year.

From Mother’s Day to Father’s Day to the 4th of July, the musical selections played are expected to highlight just a few of the festive moments everyone looks forward to in the summer.

Seating is limited and ticket reservations are recommended. To save your spot with a ticket, call 512392-2900 or email info@price-center.org to reserve a spot.

Information on performances or joining the ASSB can be obtained by emailing: aquarenaspringssymphonic-band@ gmail.com or calling 512-212-6228.

The volunteer community band is in its 3rd season under Musical Director, Michael L. Thielen.

They are excited to be returning to the Price Center, which has proven to be a staunch supporter since the band’s beginning. Concert admission is free, but donations are greatly appreciated.

Art Shows and performing arts presentations are created, curated, and coordinated by the Price Center Arts Committee. For more information about all art shows at the Price Center, please call 512392-2900, stop by the Center at 222 W. San Antonio St., visit price-center. org or Facebook @ Price Center & Garden.