Tanger Outlets to hold Boo Bash Saturday, Oct. 29

Tanger Outlets San Marcos kicks off Halloween with a Tanger Boo Bash Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. in front of H&M and Tommy Hilfiger.

Shoppers are invited to get into the spirit of the season with character appearances, Jack-O-Lantern arts and crafts, a pumpkin patch photo opportunity and more. Kids are encouraged to dress in costumes to Trunk-or-Treat with participating retail partners. All attendees can stop by the Tanger tent to register to win a $250 Tanger Gift Card.

Activities include balloon twisters

While attending Boo Bash, shoppers can also purchase a $10 Tanger Pink Card with proceeds that benefit the CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Foundation and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The Tanger Pink Card can be used throughout October at participating stores, including Levi’s Outlet and Old Navy.

Tanger Outlets San Marcos is located at 4015 Interstate 35 South. The event is free and open to the public. To learn more, visit tangeroutlets. com/sanmarcos.

