Tapestry Dance Company celebrates the gift of now with ‘The Precious Present — Listen’ dance showcase

Master tap dancer and choreographer Acia Gray was recently tapped to teach within the Texas State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance. Gray, a master teacher who has toured extensively across the US and abroad, brings a lifetime of dance experience to Texas State.

Having shared the stage with tap dancing legends such as Gregory Hines, Savion Glover and Donald O’Connor. Gray was named a premiere member of the Austin Arts Hall of Fame and is a founding member of Austin’s own Tapestry Dance Company, a professional, nonprofit dance organization founded in 1989 by Gray and ballet/jazz artist Deirdre Strand.

After 33 years working within Tapestry, Gray has returned to academia to impart her skills as a dancer as well as her life experience within the industry.

“I got called to sub for an Introduction to Tap for Musical Theater,” Gray said. “I actually used to teach at UT, but it’s been forever ago. I also taught at ACC. Being back in academia is interesting. The students are great, so I may be there for a while.” In addition to her role as a master dance teacher, Gray continues to work within Tapestry to bring multi-form dance to local stages. Tapestry will present its annual celebration of music, dance, visual art and spoken word with the premiere of the 2023 rendition of “The Precious Present — Listen” at Austin Ventures Studio Theatre, 501 W. 3rd St, in Austin.

Co-sponsored by Women In Jazz, the concert will be held at the Austin Ventures Studio Theatre, Dec. 16 and 17 – Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $35 (with pay what you can option) and are available at tapestry. org.

“The Precious Present — Listen” celebrates all aspects of Austin dance, vocal and music arts. Gray will bring rhythms to the floor with her unique jazz tap artistry along with classical Indian dancer Anuragha Naimpally, spoken word artist Zell Miller III, modern dancers Sharon Marroquin and Jun “Sunny Shen and flamenco dancer Olivia Chacon.

“The Precious Present” aims to weave together a tapestry of American musical foundations and the culture of jazz with diverse dance techniques, all of which represent Austin’s artistic community.

“When I think about what we offer at Tapestry, it’s an experience,” Gray said. “It’s asking you to come into our world. It is in the dance of our individual lives and the spontaneity of the jazz element that we collaborate to create a beautiful symphony of community. All unique yet traveling together and not alone — an artistic human tapestry that holds itself together as one. Rhythm is life and life is rhythm in this magic of movement and sound.”

For more information about Tapestry Dance Company, visit their website at tapestry.org.