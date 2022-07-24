Studying Shakespeare at any age, but especially from a young age, is transformative for the mind and soul. William Shakespeare’s works may be close to 400 years old, but the lessons and themes in his plays are timeless. Studies have proven that children that study Shakespeare have a deeper understanding of all literature they study, have greater empathy and are more appreciative of history and its impact on literature and society. Additionally, studying Shakespeare helps heighten creative play and imagination.

This summer, 40 students at Central Texas Theatre Academy, in partnership with Blue Hole Regional Park, are rehearsing, building, and performing Shakespeare’s play, “The Tempest” through a 5-week intensive that includes professional acting, stage combat, improvisation and language workshops, as well as instruction in theatre design and set and costume construction. The program is led and directed by Bridget Gates, with Aleah Petmecky and Hannah Mobarak as the costume instructors. Carter Holland and Hallie Strange are the set Instructors. The professional theatre artists that are brought in to teach the workshops have impressive and diverse resumes. Justin Scalise, the acting workshop instructor, is a voice and acting teacher at ZACH Theatre, specializing in Rodenberg voice, and is an actor with Austin Shakespeare and the Hidden Room. Tobie Minor, the stage combat workshop instructor, is an award-winning fight choreographer and actor and is the stage combat instructor and choreographer at Texas State University. Kevin Gates, the Shakespeare scansion and language workshop instructor, is the Theatre History Professor at Texas State University and is an award-winning actor and director, specializing in Shakespeare Studies. Logan Mallow leads the cast of students in the role of Prospero, quite an undertaking for any actor, but especially a young actor and with only five weeks of preparation. Logan is 18 years old and just graduated from Wimberley High School. This is his last year to be able to participate as a student with the Shakespeare program. He hopes to be back next summer to assist as an instructor with the set crew. The program’s senior class this year includes: Logan Mallow, Abigail Burke, Jack Garrett, Elysia Becken, Hannah Lewis, Em Richardson, Ashton Marlar, Natalie Smith, Abi Carson, Emma Baker, Emrys Galloway, Evan Palomo, Omar

Valenzuela. “The Tempest” is one of Shakespeare’s more magical plays, centered on a wizard, Prospero, stranded on an island with his daughter, Miranda. Ariel is the primary spirit that serves Prospero on the island and helps to ensure that Prospero is returned to his right place as the Duke of Milan, with so many laughs, songs, and a love story along the way.

Shakespeare on the River’s “The Tempest” performs for free thanks to Blue Hole Regional Park and the Wimberley Parks & Recreation team. Performances will be held July 30 and 31 as well as Aug. 6 and 7. All shows begin at 8 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and join the cast under the stars for a night of magic.

“We know what we are, but know not what we may be.”

– William Shakespeare, The Tempest

“The Tempest”

Shakespeare on the River

Friday and Saturday performances, July 30 & 31 and Aug. 6 & 7 at 8 p.m. Blue Hole Regional Park 100 Blue Hole Lane, Wimberley

All performances are free. Lawn chairs and blankets encouraged.