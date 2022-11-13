Texas State’s Department of Theatre and Dance presents “Into the Woods” by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine on Nov. 15-20 in the Performing Arts Center.

Directed and choreographed by third-year MFA director Stacy Hawking in collaboration with musical direction by Aimee Radics, “Into the Woods” returns to the Texas State stage this November.

Intertwining several plots of Grimm’s fairy tales, Into the Woods explores the consequences of the wishes and quests. Recognizable fairy-tale characters, like Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and Cinderella, as well as several others, come together in this unconventional tale about a childless baker and his wife and their quest to begin a family.

The “Into the Woods” run features five evening performances Nov. 15 - 19 at 7:30 p.m. and matinee performances on Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. Performances will be held in the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre, housed in the Performing Arts Center. Individual tickets start at $20 for adults, $15 for faculty and staff, $10 for students and $13 for groups of over 10-people. Purchase tickets online at txstatepresents.com.

