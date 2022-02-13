Texas State’s Department of Theatre, Dance revises Spring dates

Texas State’s Department of Theatre and Dance has revised dates for three of its spring shows.

To ensure the safety of patrons, students, faculty and staff, the Texas State Department of Theatre and Dance has made the decision to revise the dates of three spring shows due to their venues and proximity to the audience.

The following shows’ dates have changed: “Father Comes Home from the Wars” (Feb. 17-20), “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime” (March 31-April 3), and “Gloria” (April 11-16). Other shows will go proceed as scheduled.

Patrons and ticket holders for these shows have been notified and will be refunded or rescheduled.

Tickets are currently available for all shows and may be purchased online at txstatepresents.com.