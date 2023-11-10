THEATER AND PIZZA

If you’re interested in some community entertainment then the Price Center has just what you need this Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Broke Thespians will be putting on a play. According to playbill.com, Lobby Hero is a play about four New Yorkers involved in a murder investigation: a rookie female cop, her macho partner, a by-the-book boss and a security guard in a Manhattan apartment building. The characters face moral and ethical dilemmas that explore issues of racism and sexism, and if there’s honor in doing the wrong thing for the right reason. I tried out for the rookie cop part, but sadly didn’t get it. However, I did get a peek at the script and can tell you that the character is very relatable and the play features heartbreak and passion. After watching the play, I may work up quite an appetite, so I’m thinking I’ll walk over to Valentino’s for some of their pizza. There’s a new dough recipe since the reopen, which is mind-blowingly delicious and my current culinary obsession.