Three Cheers for Lacey

Lacey Fields, a senior varsity cheerleader at San Marcos Academy (SMA), ushered in 2023 by performing in the New Year’s Day Parade in London.

At a Varsity Spirit sponsored cheer camp this past summer, Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) staffers selected Lacey as an All American based on her skills, showmanship, high energy, and crowd-leading capability. This marks her third consecutive UCA All American award.

Impressed with Fields’ cheerleading abilities and leadership skills, UCA staffers offered her a position with UCA post-graduation.

As a UCA All American, Lacey was invited to travel to London from Dec. 26, 2022, to Jan. 2 with a select group of 300 All American cheerleaders from across the United States. Only the top 12% of the cheerleaders from varsity spirit camps earn the chance to participate in a performance of this caliber.

“I am truly honored to have been selected as a UCA All American,” Fields said. “I have wanted to go and perform in London ever since my freshman year but could not because of travel restrictions due to the pandemic. My dream finally came true; my first trip to Europe and participating in one of the world’s largest New Year’s Day parades is something I will never forget.”

More than 10,000 people participated in the London New Year’s Day Parade, which was viewed by an estimated one million people on the streets of London and over 20 million people worldwide. The London New Year’s Day Parade route took them past Berkley Square, Big Ben, Downing Street, Trafalgar Square, Piccadilly Circus and the Ritz Hotel.

During their weeklong stay in London, Fields and the other All Americans participated in guided tours of Buckingham Palace, Tower of London, St. Paul’s Cathedral, Westminster Abbey, Big Ben, House of Parliament and the Royal House located in Windsor.

Fields spent the last couple of weeks gearing up for London and learning various routines she and others performed during the parade. Field’s mother, Laura, older sister, Lindsey, and several other family and friends joined her in London. “We are all very proud of Lacey,” said her older brother, Brandon, who traveled to London to support her. “She’s a great cheerleader and is very deserving of this honor.”

In addition to London, Fields received an invitation to perform at the Varsity Spirit Spectacular holiday celebration at Walt Disney World in Orlando the week of Thanksgiving. “I had so much fun representing Team Mickey and being a part of the cheerleading family. I made so many new friends while I was there.”

As a UCA All American last year, Fields marched in the 80th Anniversary Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu. During her sophomore year, she performed in the Varsity Spirit Spectacular at Universal Studios in Orlando.

Fields has been a cheerleader since she was in kindergarten. Fields says that she comes by it naturally, as cheerleading is a family legacy: her grandmother, Gigi, her mother, and her sister are all cheerleaders as well. Her sister Lindsay, a 2019 SMA graduate, was a two-year varsity cheer captain.

“Cheerleading is a leadership role,” Laura said. “You are a role model for others on and off the field. The cheerleading experience is something that stays with you forever.”

Upon graduation from SMA in May, Fields plans to continue her education by attending college at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss.

