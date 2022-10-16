Tickets for ‘Pretty Woman’ on sale at Texas Performing Arts

“Pretty Woman: The Musical” will debut in Austin as part of the Texas Performing Arts 2022-23 Broadway in Austin season Jan. 1722, 2023. Tickets for the general public are on sale now.

Based on the classic Hollywood romance of the same name, “Pretty Woman: The Musical” tells the rags-to-riches tale of Vivian Ward as she meets and falls in love with Edward Lewis, a lawyer who might as well live in an entirely different world.

Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, “Pretty Woman: The Musical” features an original score by Grammy-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman” which inspired the iconic movie. The film was an international hit when it was released in 1990. According to a review by BuzzFeed News, “If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical.”

Tickets start at $30 and are available at texasperformingarts. org and BroadwayinAustin. com, by phone at 512477-1444, or from the Texas Performing Arts ticket office at Bass Concert Hall.