Tickets for 'To Kill A Mockingbird' on sale Friday

Tickets for the Broadway in Austin performance of Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. Presented by Texas Performing Arts, the Austin premier will play Bass Concert hall May 9 - 14 as part of the 2022-2023 Season.

The play, adapted from Lee’s classic novel by Aaron Sorkin, comes to Austin as part of a multi-year national tour across North America. Set in Alabama in 1934, “To Kill a Mockingbird” tells a story of racial injustice and childhood innocence.

Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas, who recently celebrated a 60-year anniversary for performing on stage and screen, will play the role of small-town lawyer Atticus Finch, one of the most venerated characters in American literature. The cast of characters includes Atticus’s daughter, Scout, her older brother, Jem, their caretaker, Calpurnia and a mysterious neighbor, Arthur “Boo” Radley.

To date, “To Kill a Mockingbird” holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It opened Nov. 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. In addition to the North America tour, “To Kill a Mockingbird” is currently running at the Gielgud Theatre in London’s West End.

Tickets start at $35 and are available at texasperformingarts.org, BroadwayinAustin.com, by phone at 512-477-1444 or from the Texas Performing Arts ticket office at Bass Concert Hall.