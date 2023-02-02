Left to right, Justin Mark as Jem Finch, Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch, Melanie Moore as Scout and Steven Lee Johnson as cousin Dill Harris in the national tour of “To Kill A Mockingbird.” Photo by Julieta Cervantes
Tickets for 'To Kill A Mockingbird' on sale Friday
Tickets for the Broadway in Austin performance of Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. Presented by Texas Performing Arts, the Austin premier will play Bass Concert hall May 9 - 14 as part of the 2022-2023 Season.
The play, adapted from Lee’s classic novel by Aaron Sorkin, comes to Austin as part of a multi-year national tour across North America. Set in Alabama in 1934, “To Kill a Mockingbird” tells a story of racial injustice and childhood innocence.
Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas, who recently celebrated a 60-year anniversary for performing on stage and screen, will play the role of small-town lawyer Atticus Finch, one of the most venerated characters in American literature. The cast of characters includes Atticus’s daughter, Scout, her older brother, Jem, their caretaker, Calpurnia and a mysterious neighbor, Arthur “Boo” Radley.
To date, “To Kill a Mockingbird” holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It opened Nov. 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. In addition to the North America tour, “To Kill a Mockingbird” is currently running at the Gielgud Theatre in London’s West End.
Tickets start at $35 and are available at texasperformingarts.org, BroadwayinAustin.com, by phone at 512-477-1444 or from the Texas Performing Arts ticket office at Bass Concert Hall.