Tickets on sale now for ‘Hairspray’ at Bass Concert Hall June 13-18

Tickets for Broadway in Austin’s performances of “Hairspray” are on sale now through Texas Performing Arts. The new North American tour will play at Bass Concert Hall June 13 - 18 as part of the Broadway in Austin 2022-2023 season.

“Hairspray” is the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. As a girl with big dreams and even bigger hair, Turnblad is out to change the world with the help of her friends and allies she makes along the way.

“Hairspray” first premiered at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theater in June 2002 before transferring to Broadway where it was a smash hit, winning eight 2003 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It became the longest-running musical to play the Neil Simon Theater.

“Hairspray” will play June 13 - 18, Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m.; and on Sunday at 1 and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and are available at texasperformingarts. org and BroadwayinAustin.com, by phone at (512) 4771444, or from the Texas Performing Arts ticket office at Bass Concert Hall. To learn more, visit the touring company website at hairspraytour.com