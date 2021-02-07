Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Tobias Elementary receives Kindness Certified School recognition

Sun, 02/07/2021 - 5:00am

The world can use some extra joy right now and the students at Tobias Elementary are doing their part to uplift their community with kindness, compassion, unity and respect. To recognize Tobias Elementary School’s ongoing commitment to kindness and its participation in the 10th annual Great Kindness Challenge, it has ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021