Tobias Elementary receives Kindness Certified School recognition Sun, 02/07/2021 - 5:00am The world can use some extra joy right now and the students at Tobias Elementary are doing their part to uplift their community with kindness, compassion, unity and respect. To recognize Tobias Elementary School’s ongoing commitment to kindness and its participation in the 10th annual Great Kindness Challenge, it has ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Tobias Elementary receives Kindness Certified School recognition