Traditional foods add something special to Kwanzaa celebrations

Kwanzaa is a traditional holiday that is celebrated by Black Americans, Afro-Caribbeans and others of African descent around the world. Kwanzaa was the creation of Maulana Karenga, a college professor who was inspired by South African first-fruits celebrations and other Swahili traditions. There are many components of Kwanzaa, but the culmination of the celebration is a feast known as Karamu on Dec. 31.

African foods are a big part of Karamu festivities. Peanut stew, also called “maafe” or “mafe,” is a West African staple comprised of lamb, steak or chicken in a hearty tomato and peanut base. The stew varies by region, but the general result is a nutty and spicy dish that is warming and filling. Enjoy this recipe for “West African-Inspired Chicken & Peanut Stew” courtesy of Delish and Brooke Caison.

West African-Inspired Chicken & Peanut Stew Yields 6 to 8 servings

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1⁄2 teaspoon ground cumin 1⁄4 ground cardamom 4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided 1 2-inch piece of ginger, peeled, minced, divided 4 cloves garlic, minced, divided 3 tablespoons peanut or neutral oil, divided 11⁄2 pound skinless, boneless chicken thighs 1 medium onion, finely chopped 2 medium carrots, peeled and cut into 1⁄2-inch pieces 1 Scotch bonnet pepper or habanero chile, halved 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme leaves, plus more for serving 2 tablespoons tomato paste 11⁄4 pound Roma or beefsteak tomatoes, finely chopped 1 cup smooth peanut butter 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth, divided 1 medium sweet potato, chopped into 1⁄2-inch pieces 2 tablespoons fish sauce 3 cups cooked white rice 3⁄4 cup chopped roasted peanuts, for serving Step 1: In a small bowl, combine pepper, cumin, cardamom, and 2 teaspoons salt. In a medium bowl, combine 21⁄2 teaspoons seasoning mix, half of ginger, half of garlic, and 1 tablespoon oil. Pat chicken dry with paper towels and add to bowl, tossing to coat. Let chicken sit at room temperature at least 15 minutes or refrigerate up to 2 hours.

Step 2: In a large Dutch oven or pot over medium heat, heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Arrange chicken in a single layer and cook, undisturbed, until a golden brown crust starts to form, 5 to 6 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate.

Step 3: In the same pot, cook onion, carrot, and remaining seasoning mix, stirring occasionally and scraping up browned bits in bottom of pot, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add pepper and remaining ginger and garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add thyme and tomato paste and cook, stirring frequently, until paste darkens in color, about 4 minutes. Add chopped tomatoes and 2 teaspoons salt and cook, stirring occasionally and breaking up tomatoes with a wooden spoon, until mostly broken down, about 20 minutes.

Step 4: In a large bowl or measuring cup, whisk peanut butter and 1 cup broth until smooth. Add remaining broth 1 cup at a time, whisking until smooth and combined. Add broth mixture and potatoes to pot, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are tender and soup is thickened, about 30 minutes.

Step 5: Chop chicken into bite-size pieces. Remove pepper from pot, then return chicken to pot. Add fish sauce and stir until chicken is heated through.

Step 6: Divide rice among bowls. Ladle stew over rice and top with peanuts and thyme.

Editor’s Note: Wake the Dead served a variation of this soup last week as their Soup of the Day. If they offer it again, I highly recommend it. Check Wake the Dead’s daily menu at facebook.com/wakethedeadcoffeehouse.