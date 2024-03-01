TXST Health Scholar showcase features interdisciplinary health researchers today

Texas State University will host the annual Health Scholar Showcase on Friday, March 1 from 2-5 p.m., at the University Performing Arts Center. The showcase, which is the largest university-wide faculty research event at TXST, brings together faculty, staff and community members to share examples of health research from every college and research center.

A signature event of the Translational Health Research Center, the showcase features current and upcoming health research, community partnerships, and funding opportunities. The showcase also fosters dialogue and new connections among attendees and helps to identify potential new Health+Resilience Research Faculty Fellows from poster presentations. Previous presentations have included:

• Guar Gum, a Versatile Natural Polymer to Improve Human Health and Water Quality - Authors: Sujata Mandal, Sangchul Hwang

• Disentangling Prompt, Day and Participant-Level Risk for Suicidal Behaviors Using Ecological Momentary Assessment - Author: Megan Rogers

• Connecting Outdoor Air Pollution to Healthy Financial Cognitive Skills -Authors: Muxin Zhai, Joni Charles and Sunny Su

This year’s keynote speaker is Karriem Watson, chief engagement officer of the All of Us Research Program at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Dr. Watson’s research has focused on cancer prevention and control, and he has been recognized as a national leader in community engagement having served as the past chair of Community Campus Partnerships for Health (CCPH).

“We look forward to another year of bringing faculty researchers and community guests together for an afternoon of research dialogue and discovery across discipline boundaries,” said Melinda Villagran, executive director of the Translational Health Research Center.

About the Translational Health Research Center

The Texas State University Translational Health Research Center (THRC), healthresearch.txst.edu, engages in cutting-edge research partnerships with industry, academic, and community-based organizations working together to improve physical, mental, community and public health. Through these partnerships, THRC advances and shares research to foster healthy+resilient people+places.