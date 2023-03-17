TXST student art show on display at the San Marcos Art Center

The San Marcos Art Center is hosting the first ever Texas State student showcase throughout the month of March, and includes a wide variety of works from students of all classes. The San Marcos Art League presents the show, ‘Connections. A Texas State student exhibition’ to showcase their mission to create connections between artists and their community. The mission of the San Marcos Art League is to encourage, foster, promote and nurture the arts in SMTX. Over the past year the San Marcos Art League (SMAL) has used their mission statement to create a greater connection with the TXST artist community. This exhibition is the next step in the effort to bridge the gap between the TXST artist community and the greater San Marcos artist community as a whole. “We are establishing relationships with these emerging artists on their paths to graduation in the hopes that more artists will see San Marcos as a place to stay and continue to grow the art community along side us” says showcase coordinator Karly Schlievert.

The showcase will be open for viewing throughout the month of March at the San Marcos Art