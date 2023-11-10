VETERANS AND VOLUMES

One can never complain of not having enough to do this weekend in San Marcos. What we may worry about is the potential for rain but I will not let that dampen my spirits. Like many of my colleagues I will be at the Veterans Day Parade sponsored by the city of San Marcos Department of Parks and Recreation on Saturday. The parade starts at 10 a.m. Also this weekend, though, the Advent Ridge Academy is holding its Fall Festival from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday. There will be food favorites, family activities and games, and yes, even a maze. Entrance is free but tickets for certain activities are 50 cents each. There will be a silent auction, as well. Proceeds from this event benefit the Worthy Student Fund at the academy. The location is 1523 Old Ranch Road 12. Also this weekend, I do plan to head up to that city just north of us and take in the Texas Book Festival, which is Saturday and Sunday. There will be authors with San Marcos connections who will be at the fair. More about those folks in later issues.