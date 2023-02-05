VFW Auxiliary promotes art and singing contest

The VFW Auxiliary invites high school students in Grades 9 - 12 to participate in the Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest. The contest, which began in 1979 to recognize upand- coming artists and encourage patriotism in youth, offers the firstplace winner from each state a chance to compete for national awards totaling $34,000.

The Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest comprises two-dimensional art entries, and – new to this year – a 3-Dimensional Patriotic Art Contest, exclusively for three-dimensional art pieces.

The VFW Auxiliary is also promoting and conducting the “Get Excited for the Red, White and Blue” national anthem singing contest. This individual singing contest features two divisions: Grades K - 8 and Grades 9 - 12. Participates learn the words to “The Star-Spangled Banner” while expressing individual creativity. The contest will award one national winner in each grade division with awards for first, second and third place in each grade division.

Finally, the VFW Auxiliary is promoting a patriotic art contest called Illustrating America for elementary and middle/ junior high school students. This contest encourages students’ artistic abilities in three grade divisions: Kindergarten through second, Grades 3 - 5 and Grades 6 - 8. There are national awards for first, second and third place in each grade division.

All contest forms must be turned into Loretta Eiben or Bernie Adams by March 31. Call or email Chairman Loretta Eiben at 512-787-9384 or loretta.eiben@smcisd. net or Co-Chairman Bernie Adams at 512757-1677 or bernie.adams38@ gmail.com for contest entry forms.