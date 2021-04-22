VFW Post 3413 to host MRE Cook-off

Maurice T. Suttles VFW Post 3413 is having an MRE Cook-off on Saturday at 10 a.m. How Gourmet are You? The Objective is to turn a standard-issue meal ready to eat into an edible delight. VFW Post 3413 needs a chef and a veteran on a team. Each team may bring one-gallon bag of Pogeyy Bait, and three utensils for the team. We will have a judging of the meal. San Marcos City Councilman Shane Scott, Veteran Service Officer Michael Hernandez and July Moreno from the Mermaid Society SMTX have all agreed to be judges.