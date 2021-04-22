Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

VFW Post 3413 to host MRE Cook-off

Thu, 04/22/2021 - 6:27pm
Event
Submitted by Maurice T. Suttles VFW Post 3413
Thursday, April 22, 2021

Maurice T. Suttles VFW Post 3413 is having an MRE Cook-off on Saturday at 10 a.m.  How Gourmet are You?  The Objective is to turn a standard-issue meal ready to eat into an edible delight.  VFW Post 3413 needs a chef and a veteran on a team.  Each team may bring one-gallon bag of Pogeyy Bait, and three utensils for the team.  We will have a judging of the meal.  San Marcos City Councilman Shane Scott, Veteran Service Officer Michael Hernandez and July Moreno from the Mermaid Society SMTX have all agreed to be judges.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021