Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen winners named; teachers honored

Maurice T. Suttles VFW Post 3413 recently honored the Patriot Pen, Voice of Democracy winners and recognized San Marcos’ outstanding teachers .

The Patriot’s Pen gives sixth, seventh and eighth grade students the opportunity to express their opinion on a patriotic theme and improve their writing skills while they compete for awards. The Patriot Pen winners wrote an essay on “How Can I Be a Good American?” Pictured are Bogden Mogil in first place, Ian Wood, in second place, and Nora Ni in third place.

The Voice of Democracy scholarship is open to students in grades 9 - 12 who are enrolled in a public, private or parochial high school. It is a written essay and an audio essay. This year’s subject was “America: Where do we go from here?”

Pictured are Jocelyn “Alex” Cruz in first place, Lilliana Thompson, second place and Robert Turner, in third place.

San Marcos teachers were recognized by Commander Stephanie Brown. They are Miller Middle School teacher Loretta Eiben, who teaches eighth grade Math Intervention classes.

Major Anthony Williams is the Senior Aerospace Science Instructor (SASI), TX-921 Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) at San Marcos High School. Not pictured is Major Sargeant Shonteau Travis with the AFJROTC at San Marcos High School.