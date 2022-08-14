Steakhouse fans eagerly anticipate digging into the savory cuts of sizzling beef waiters serve up. The precursor to that portion of the meal is often a wedge salad, which offers a crisp complement to the richness of the steak.

Wedge salads are traditionally made with iceberg lettuce and drizzled with a flavorful dressing — often blue cheese. However, there’s no set rules when it comes to wedge salads. With this recipe for “Watermelon Wedge Steakhouse Salad,” courtesy of the National Watermelon Promotion Board and 2018 Watermelon Recipe Contest Winner Chauna Havey, diners can skip the lettuce altogether.

Watermelon Wedge Steakhouse Salad

Serves 4

For the dressing:

1⁄3 cup finely diced watermelon

1 cup sour cream

1⁄3 cup peeled and finely diced watermelon rind

1⁄4 cup watermelon juice

1 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 teaspoon black pepper

For the salad and toppings:

4 thick wedges of watermelon

4 tablespoons real bacon crumbles

4 tablespoons blue cheese crumbles

2 tablespoons pecan chips

1 scallion, sliced

1. Place all ingredients for the dressing into a medium bowl and mix gently to combine.

2. Place each watermelon wedge onto a serving plate and top with 1⁄4 of the dressing.

3. Sprinkle the bacon, blue cheese, pecans, and scallions over the top of the salads before serving.