We Are Blood has drawn Central Texans together since 1951 to provide and protect the community's blood supply. By inspiring people to donate locally and to take pride in this precious resource, they are making sure Central Texans will continue to have access to life-saving blood when they need it.

Students and staff from the Gary Job Corps Center have participated with the “We are Blood” Blood drive for over 10 years in a tri-annual event. Shown are Gary Job Corps student James Hobson and mobile phlebotomist David Nelson.

Photo by Gary Jobs Corps