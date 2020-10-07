What is a Chamber of Commerce?

The number one question that a Chamber of Commerce gets asked most often is if it is part of the government, and the short answer is ‘no.’ We are not a governmental body or institution. The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce operates exclusively as a non-profit entity known as a 501(c)(6) corporation.

The Chamber of Commerce has the responsibility of enriching the economic wellbeing of its community, preserving the business system and promoting business growth and development.

It is primarily an organization of business and professional members who have joined together to work for collaborative solutions for commercial and business challenges. There is a distinct need for an organized group such as the Chamber of Commerce. There are many problems and opportunities which an individual alone cannot overcome. The Chamber provides a forum and united front for collaboration and the combination of time and resources, so that important accomplishments can be achieved.

In brief, the Chamber of Commerce is an institution in which volunteer manpower works effectively to make the community a better place in which to live and work. It is the community’s “department of progress.”

The San Marcos Chamber of Commerce grew out of an organization founded in 1903, called “The Commercial Club.” The objective of that club was the “promotion and extension of the commercial, educational, agricultural and industrial interests of San Marcos and the vicinity. A.L Davis, a progressive young man who came to San Marcos from Dripping Springs, was the first president. During the period from 1905 to 1907, “The Commercial Club” had a leading part in establishing San Marcos Baptist Academy. In 1910, “The Commercial Club” became “The Chamber of Commerce” and Sam R. Kone was the first president. It was incorporated on July 7, 1923 when Lloyd J. Johnson was President. During the 1920’s, the Chamber focused on growth of membership, the building of Memorial Hospital, flooding issues, establishing a cotton mill, working with local hotels to correct facility problems, improving the community’s image and establishing many more important programs.

The San Marcos Chamber has continued to impact the community by focusing on issues that concern San Marcos businesses. In the 1930’s, the Chamber focused on many important initiatives including the routing of major roads through our community and even working to prevent, in 1932, the closing of the Southwest Texas Teachers College. During the great depression, the Chamber worked with local businesses to keep them actively engaged. By 1935, San Marcos saw renewed building activity, strong attendance numbers at the Teachers College and the Academy and worked closely with elected officials to ensure the local economy took full advantage of the National Industrial Recovery Act.

The San Marcos Area of Commerce moved to its present location at 202 N. CM Allen Parkway in 1978. Over the years, the Chamber’s continued leadership in such vital areas as economic development, tourism, workforce development, education, transportation and public policy development, has been critical to San Marcos’ long-term success and sustainability.