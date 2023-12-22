WHAT IS CHRISTMAS TO YOU?

I’LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

The majority of my weekend will be spent acclimating my new foster puppy to my other dogs, Sookie and Dante— details on that to follow in Sunday’s paper for those of you in the market for a new furever friend. I’m certain that I’ll also be cleaning the entire house to a spotless state — baseboards and all, because Nana has a keen eye. Since I got my first real home, I have had one Christmas there so far. This year will be Christmas at my house again. I’m very excited about this, because these are the ways in which I’m building my own holiday traditions to pass on to future little Shannons. Last year, I cooked an herb crusted prime rib roast, bacon grease soaked crispy brussel sprouts with a splash of red wine vinegar and twice baked pimento cheese potatoes topped with bacon and green onions. To be fair, these are all recipes of my father, Clay West, but I like to say I have made them better (ie pimento cheese in my twice baked, herb crust on my meat and bacon grease on my brussels). I must say, the meal is quite tasty. However, I’ve noticed that with prime rib roast, unless you have a gigantic one — which would be an astronomical price — it is not a total crowd pleaser. You’re likely to get a majority medium-rare to rare or a majority medium to medium-well, not a range of temperatures like the taste buds of your guests might require. This year I just got four big wagyu New York strip steaks, which I also plan to herb crust, and I will cook the same side dishes — survey said they were a hit. I’m thinking I’ll do stockings for the guests with little treats because that’s what Santa would want. Merry Christmas everybody.