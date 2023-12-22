WHAT IS CHRISTMAS TO YOU?

BRING ON THE TAMALES!
When you think of Christmas, you might think of snow, Christmas lights and Santa Claus. However, for me, the holidays are filled with the three “F’s”: Family, Friends and Food. In anticipation of the holiday festivities, I engage in pre-holiday exercise, because I know when I arrive at my parents house, I will be welcomed with hugs and a hot plate. The foods that top my list this Christmas include the essential tamales, the comforting menudo, the delightful buñuelos, and an array of holiday cookies that seem endless. If your family traditions align with mine and eating is a main activity for the holidays, I suggest wearing some Christmas PJs or comfortable sweatpants. Any type of pants with an elastic waistline is a practical choice. I look forward to spending some time with the people who fill my heart (as well as my stomach.) Additionally, there's the added benefit of saving on grocery expenses thanks to the abundance of leftovers that will sustain me for a week. May your holiday season be filled with the joy of good company, and hearty meals. Merry Christmas San Marcos.
BOWLING FOR CHRISTMAS
My wife Alex and I are the only ones on either side of our direct families with children, Charlotte (5) and Samantha (4).
It is the perfect age for a magical Christmas morning. Christmas in my household always means family, but this year there is an added twist – Texas State is going bowling. Even better, the bowl game is about 10 minutes from my in-law’s house in Dallas. Normally, everyone on both sides of our family comes to our house for Christmas Eve for a big family shindig, but because of the bowl game this year, we’re doing things a little different. My family will still come over on Christmas Eve and then later on Christmas Day we will head to Dallas to spend the next few days with her family. Then, we can attend the SERVPRO First Responder bowl game versus Rice at SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium the day after Christmas. Christmas with the family doesn’t get any better than when it is sandwiched around a historic football game. Here’s to looking for a bowl win under the Christmas tree this year.
I’LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS
The majority of my weekend will be spent acclimating my new foster puppy to my other dogs, Sookie and Dante— details on that to follow in Sunday’s paper for those of you in the market for a new furever friend. I’m certain that I’ll also be cleaning the entire house to a spotless state — baseboards and all, because Nana has a keen eye. Since I got my first real home, I have had one Christmas there so far. This year will be Christmas at my house again. I’m very excited about this, because these are the ways in which I’m building my own holiday traditions to pass on to future little Shannons. Last year, I cooked an herb crusted prime rib roast, bacon grease soaked crispy brussel sprouts with a splash of red wine vinegar and twice baked pimento cheese potatoes topped with bacon and green onions. To be fair, these are all recipes of my father, Clay West, but I like to say I have made them better (ie pimento cheese in my twice baked, herb crust on my meat and bacon grease on my brussels). I must say, the meal is quite tasty. However, I’ve noticed that with prime rib roast, unless you have a gigantic one — which would be an astronomical price — it is not a total crowd pleaser. You’re likely to get a majority medium-rare to rare or a majority medium to medium-well, not a range of temperatures like the taste buds of your guests might require. This year I just got four big wagyu New York strip steaks, which I also plan to herb crust, and I will cook the same side dishes — survey said they were a hit. I’m thinking I’ll do stockings for the guests with little treats because that’s what Santa would want. Merry Christmas everybody.
A CUTTHROAT GAME OF WHITE ELEPHANT
Celebrating the holiday with a grown child hits in a different, yet pleasant way. Last year, my son Park and I began what might become our new tradition: Christmas Day brunch. After a frantic, fun family-filled Christmas Eve featuring a massive and somewhat cutthroat game of White Elephant, full-contact games and lots of loud, festive singing, a low-key brunch at my son’s sweet Austin apartment is a welcome treat. Park and his partner, Salem, assure us that all my husband and I need to do is show up and eat, pajamas welcome, shoes optional. Park and Salem promise us hot coffee, fresh baked cookies, a breakfast casserole and fruit. We will listen to holiday classics, bask in the glow of their Solstice tree and simply, exchange our gifts and chill. We spent 25 years engaged in the hectic holiday traditions of putting up lights, traveling and dividing time between various families. It's a special kind of calm that comes now by simply gathering in one place. Happy holidays, everyone. Hug your family and rejoice.
THE GIFT OF GIVING FOOD
When it comes to my family, the majority of our Christmas celebrations revolve around friends and occur leading up to Christmas Day itself. The house is completely decked out in advance; all that’s left is to prepare the food for a big Christmas Eve dinner. Usually it’s a classic food such as turkey or ham - but alongside it, traditional Guatemalan tamales. We work hard to prepare tamales every year to give away to friends and neighbors. Food is an integral part of any culture, and the holidays are the perfect opportunity to share. Once we’re ready, we have ourselves a nice dinner surrounded by family (and whatever friends happen to come through the door). Then, once the dust has settled and everyone has left for the night, we crowd around the tree and watch holiday movies until the clock strikes midnight. Together we unwrap presents, until finally it’s off to bed. From there, it’s as simple as waking up late on Christmas Day and seeing where our whims take us.
CHRISTMAS WITH THE FAMILY
Since moving away from home, Christmas has grown more special to me. Because I live so far away from home, I don’t get very many chances to sit at home and visit my family, which has gotten more exasperated since I joined the newspaper field. So every time I get a chance to have a long extended stay with my family, I cherish every moment I get to be with them. Traditionally on Christmas morning, we first celebrate Christmas with the immediate family, which includes my parents and my siblings, before we celebrate the big one with my dad’s side of the family.
I’ve always enjoyed seeing everyone that I hadn’t had a chance to visit and surprising my little cousins with the gifts I give them.
One of my favorite Christmas memories was when my parents and siblings surprised me by wrapping my presents in a WWE Christmas Paper knowing how much I enjoy wrestling. Another favorite Christmas memory was unwrapping my first Playstation 2 and playing with my brothers on it that night.