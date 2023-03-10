WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

If you are looking for a fun way to spend this weekend, start with the Art Squared Arts Market, Saturday, for a juried arts and fine crafts market that brings the best local artists together. At this event, expect art of all kinds, live music, free kid’s arts and crafts, and live art demonstrations.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse, 111 East San Antonio St.

Close by, you might want to take in the San Marcos Farmer’s Market in the San Marcos Downtown Square from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

This is a recurring event and so if you miss it this week, try again the following weekend.

The market offers an outlet for Central Texas farmers to market their crops and provide the community with access to sources of fresh, homegrown and homemade products. To become a vendor, email smtx.farmersmkt@gmail. com.

For an evening out, why not explore Martian Culture.

This is a celebration of all things San Marcos, according to organizers.

This event will feature live painters and artists, live DJ, special performances, original artwork, prints and hand crafted goods.

The event is sponsored by Daniel Currey and starts at 8 p.m., Sunday at Zelicks, located at 336 W. Hopkins St.

The event is free and happens on the 2nd Sunday of the month.

And it is Girl Scout Badge Day: Think Like a Scientist, to be held at 9:45 a.m., Saturday, at Spring Lake Hall at the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment, located at 201 San Marcos Springs Dr.

Tickets are $10 per person with children and under free. Scouts experience hands-on science.