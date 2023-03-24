WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

If you’re looking for fun and local things to do this weekend there are a few events that may be of interest. On Friday, March 24, the swanky bar and restaurant The Davenport on 194 S. Guadalupe St in San Marcos will be holding their Friday Funktion which occurs every 4th Friday of the month from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.. Enjoy their delicious food and drinks, which are guaranteed to knock your socks off, while you browse local vintage vendor’s booths and support your local small businesses. Be ready to dance because there will be a silent disco featuring Summer Rental, Party Party Fun Time, Unspoken, Mango Carson, In-D Sunshine, DJ Haze, Chief Indy and Big Couch.

If you’re a beer lover this next one is for you. On Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. is the Dripping Springs Brewers Festival, which is located at 311 Old Fitzhugh Road. This event is in demand, so it is completely sold out online, but, sources have confirmed that some tickets may be available at the door. If you like to take risks then show up early, you might be able to get one. General admission is $25 and is good for 8 beer tastings. VIP tastings are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and cost $40.

If you like to be in-the know, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is the Wimberley Valley Emergency Preparedness Fair located at 401 Jacob’s Well Road. This event is held by first responders and is meant to inform the public on what to do if stuff really hits the fan.

On Sunday, March 26, hop on your hog, as one does, and cruise down the scenic route to the Devil’s Backbone Tavern, located at 4041 Farm to Market 32 in Fischer, for their Thirsty Flea, which will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Browse the selections of Junkalope Ranch, Pink Cadillac, Sinclair Vintage, Yard Sale Records, Sow Vintage, Yard Sale Records, SOW Vintage, Kinkcherry, Nonouveau, James Woodall and Disco Moon Vintage. Head into their dancehall for the Backbone Hootenanny hosted by owners Robyn and Lunchmeat that will be happening from 1 to 4 p.m. so you can cut a rug while you shop till you drop.