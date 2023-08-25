WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

TUNES ON MY CRUISE
This weekend, I’m going to take a cruise on my motorcycle. With the increased traffic and terrible student drivers, I figure that getting a bit out of town might be my best bet at survival. The plan is to cruise ranch road 12 until the intersection with FM 32, where I’ll take a left and cruise down the Devil’s Backbone until I’ve had my fill, probably stopping at the Devil’s Backbone Overlook along the way. On my way back, I’m going to stop by Riley’s Tavern, a historic landmark, for some beer and live music. Beth Lee and the Break ups go on at 6 p.m., and Dallas Burrow goes on at 9 p.m.. I probably won’t make it until 9 p.m., as by that time, I will have developed a very slight buzz and some massive hunger pains. On my cruise back, I’m going to stop by Savages Hill Country Bar and Grill at the intersection of RR 12 and FM 32 for a little grub. We’ll see what my heart desires at that time, but at this moment, I’m thinking I can’t go wrong with a patty melt and a soda.
CHILL WITH BACK TO SCHOOL
This weekend in San Marcos might be the best time to simply chill. Hard as it is to believe, the summer is finally coming to a close, and soon we’ll be settling into an autumn routine that will include football games, San Marcos High School and Broke Thespian Theatre seasons, pumpkin spice everything, Texas State tailgate parties and more. Families with kiddos can visit Roughhouse Brewing tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. for free hot dogs meals to celebrate Back to School. Couples looking for a fun date night on the Square, check out The Davenport’s Friday Funktion with live music, a silent disco and a vintage market. This event runs all the way to 2 a.m., so it’s sure to be a cool time in a couple of ways. Follow that up on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. with brunch at Industry featuring music with local favorite Kelany Brent. Industry boasts an amazing (and healthy) Industry Bowl with field greens, rice, Brussels, sweet potatoes, pepitas and feta with a cashew garlic/honey vinaigrette. Also on offer (heavenly but not quite as healthy), try Industry’s Porky’s Pancakes which features a short stack of fluffy pancakes with pork pastor, bacon, berry compote and maple syrup.