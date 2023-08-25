WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

TUNES ON MY CRUISE

This weekend, I’m going to take a cruise on my motorcycle. With the increased traffic and terrible student drivers, I figure that getting a bit out of town might be my best bet at survival. The plan is to cruise ranch road 12 until the intersection with FM 32, where I’ll take a left and cruise down the Devil’s Backbone until I’ve had my fill, probably stopping at the Devil’s Backbone Overlook along the way. On my way back, I’m going to stop by Riley’s Tavern, a historic landmark, for some beer and live music. Beth Lee and the Break ups go on at 6 p.m., and Dallas Burrow goes on at 9 p.m.. I probably won’t make it until 9 p.m., as by that time, I will have developed a very slight buzz and some massive hunger pains. On my cruise back, I’m going to stop by Savages Hill Country Bar and Grill at the intersection of RR 12 and FM 32 for a little grub. We’ll see what my heart desires at that time, but at this moment, I’m thinking I can’t go wrong with a patty melt and a soda.