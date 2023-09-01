WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

WINGING IT

This Saturday presents us with two ways to have a fun food adventure while also supporting local venues. First up is the Hot Wings Invitational from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Taproom & The Porch. Featuring the hottest wings in town, this eating contest is $20 per entry (limited to the first 20 applicants) and will grant a $200 cash grand prize to the winner. Round #1, the Lightning Round, will have all 20 contestants eating as many wings and drums as possible in 10 minutes: No water or milk, must eat all meat from the bone, and the contestant chooses the sauce. Then the tension cranks up with the Heat Round, in which the top 5 contestants will eat as many of Chef Luis’ hot wings as they can. The round (and the money) goes to the last one standing. Contestants must register at The Taproom Friday, Sept. 1.

Next, quell the heat with some cool island tunes and Hawaiian food at Riley’s 16th Annual Luau from 5 to 8 p.m. This family-friendly event will feature music by Island Texas and Hawaiian pork plates with all the trimmings. Creek South Farms will be on site with fresh-flower leis, so put on your best Aloha garb and come hula the night away. No cover for the band and $15 for the plates.