WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

GETTING LIGHTER THAN AIR
I have covered a Hot Air Balloon event in Illinois many years ago and so this weekend, I am aglow myself in the prospect of taking part in the annual city of Kyle Pie in the Sky Hot Air Balloon Festival. I will be the one heading up the road at the crack of dawn to participate in some of the activities that make this festival known far and wide. I was tempted to join in for the pie making but thought better of it, after taking a look at the level of skill shown by past winners. This festival will feature music, the quintessential hot air balloons with tethered rides available, weather permitting and balloon glows today and Saturday. Admission is free, and parking and special shuttles will be available. Music scheduled throughout the entire festival is a highlight. I am personally looking forward to the two pie eating competitions-one for kids and one for the older crowd. What might be something to consider going out for is the Drone Show that is scheduled for Saturday at 9 p.m. I have only seen these on television, and so it is high time to add that experience to my checklist. Gates at Lake Kyle Park at 700 Lehman Road open today at 5 p.m. Saturday boasts an early gate open of 6:30 a.m. with the Grand Ascension at 7 a.m. This is a great family event so why not come out to Kyle and gaze skyward.
WINGING IT
This Saturday presents us with two ways to have a fun food adventure while also supporting local venues. First up is the Hot Wings Invitational from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Taproom & The Porch. Featuring the hottest wings in town, this eating contest is $20 per entry (limited to the first 20 applicants) and will grant a $200 cash grand prize to the winner. Round #1, the Lightning Round, will have all 20 contestants eating as many wings and drums as possible in 10 minutes: No water or milk, must eat all meat from the bone, and the contestant chooses the sauce. Then the tension cranks up with the Heat Round, in which the top 5 contestants will eat as many of Chef Luis’ hot wings as they can. The round (and the money) goes to the last one standing. Contestants must register at The Taproom Friday, Sept. 1.
Next, quell the heat with some cool island tunes and Hawaiian food at Riley’s 16th Annual Luau from 5 to 8 p.m. This family-friendly event will feature music by Island Texas and Hawaiian pork plates with all the trimmings. Creek South Farms will be on site with fresh-flower leis, so put on your best Aloha garb and come hula the night away. No cover for the band and $15 for the plates.