WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

BEST OF BOTH WORLDS
I need to become a better aficionado and connoisseur when it comes to Texas and the arts of chili and menudo. I plan to expand my education this weekend at The Best of Both World's Cookoff to be held Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at 111 E. San Antonio St., on the lawn at the Hays County Historical Courthouse. It will be a festive environment in that the holiday lights will be on, thanks to the Holiday Light Ceremony that is planned for Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the courthouse. For the cookoff, expect to be able to purchase public sampling that starts at noon to be sold for $5 which includes five cups, five spoons and five napkins. There will be awards for People's Choice as well as 1rst, 2nd and 3rd place in both the menudo and chili categories. The event is sponsored by the Hill Country Cookoff Association of San Marcos and proceeds benefit various Kids With Cancer projects locally. For additional information regarding this event, contact Richard Anzaldua at 512-644-0881 or Richanza@yahoo.com. Come out and enjoy the festive lights courtesy of so many who work in Hays County and enjoy some food that will enhance the lives of those suffering with cancer.
FINDING SAN MARCOS MAGIC
Get outside while the weather is nice. The time change and the seasons change have conspired to create something sweetly magical here in San Marcos. For a short span of days, we will have evening temperatures in the 70s. Granted, the sun sets around 5:30 p.m., but that gives us adequate twilight time to enjoy a sweet evening out at one of the many patios around town. San Marcos boasts a plethora of patios for outdoor drinks and dining, from the Secret Garden at Blue Dahlia, the sweeping upper deck at Patio Dolcetto, the sun-splashed open deck at The Davenport and the artsy back seating area at Wake the Dead. Other patios of note are available at Zelick’s, Industry, Ivar’s River Pub (we love a riverfront), Palmer’s (we love a fountain) and Savage’s at the Junction. This Saturday, catch Ace Pepper and Tracey Chardonnay at Patio Dolcetto from 7 to 10 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the Patio Dolcetto special is $1 off sangrias and Mexican martinis. On Sunday, enjoy a charcuterie brunch with a $25 Bottle & Board and $10 mimosa carafes.
THANKSGIVING FESTIVITIES AT MEADOWS CENTER
Are you ready to get into the holiday spirit? The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment, located at 201 San Marcos Springs Dr., will be hosting a Thanksgiving Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday. There will be plenty of Thanksgiving treats to fill your belly and make you feel grateful, if you weren’t already in the mood. There will also be Thanksgiving crafts so that you can fill your home with your child’s most artistic hand turkeys and colorful cornucopia drawings, for free. Why spend money at Hobby Lobby when you could decorate with hand-made items that are sure to bring a sense of nostalgia to your holiday for years to come? Additionally, I’m a bit type A and do not like to wait until last minute to get the food for the Thanksgiving meal I will be cooking that Thursday, so I’m thinking this Sunday I’ll be heading into H-E-B, like the rest of San Marcos, to trudge through the crowd and fight my way to the best turkey. Good luck, and if I see you there, I will have no mercy if I see you reaching for my desired bird. I’m just kidding… sort of.