WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

BEST OF BOTH WORLDS

I need to become a better aficionado and connoisseur when it comes to Texas and the arts of chili and menudo. I plan to expand my education this weekend at The Best of Both World's Cookoff to be held Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at 111 E. San Antonio St., on the lawn at the Hays County Historical Courthouse. It will be a festive environment in that the holiday lights will be on, thanks to the Holiday Light Ceremony that is planned for Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the courthouse. For the cookoff, expect to be able to purchase public sampling that starts at noon to be sold for $5 which includes five cups, five spoons and five napkins. There will be awards for People's Choice as well as 1rst, 2nd and 3rd place in both the menudo and chili categories. The event is sponsored by the Hill Country Cookoff Association of San Marcos and proceeds benefit various Kids With Cancer projects locally. For additional information regarding this event, contact Richard Anzaldua at 512-644-0881 or Richanza@yahoo.com. Come out and enjoy the festive lights courtesy of so many who work in Hays County and enjoy some food that will enhance the lives of those suffering with cancer.