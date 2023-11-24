WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

MEMORIES AND FOOTBALL

As this is Thanksgiving weekend, I will be more than busy cooking–all of my children’s favorites, including old-fashioned fudge and of course, pick a kind of pie. I call myself the Queen of Leftovers–sandwiches will be on the menu. I will likely head out to see some of the mayhem on Black Friday, camera in hand, trying to document my first holiday season in San Marcos. This weekend is particularly poignant for me as it is the sixth anniversary of losing my husband, Edward, two days after Thanksgiving. So, for me, I am truly thankful for the years I had with my husband and the joy I receive everyday from spending time with my son, Brendan, and daughter, Adrienne. And last but certainly not least, I will be watching football. I am a The Ohio State University alum and sorry, Michigan, we are going to win. I was a professor at Auburn University, and I believe in miracles, so watch out, Alabama. War Eagle, Hey!

SECOND THANKSGIVING WITH MOM

Honestly, since there is no getting out of the Christmas holiday festivities. I spent yesterday engorging myself with a home-cooked meal made just for me, listening to the crackle of my fireplace, snuggling with my pups while I fed them turkey scraps and binge-watched holiday movies to my heart's content. My Mom spent Thanksgiving with my Nana [her mother], and is still with her today. Saturday is when my Mom will come over and we’ll do the family thing. Well, a family and chosen family thing. It is usually composed of the two of us and two of her very best girlfriends, who I view as Aunts. First, we’ll probably start by doing a bit of shopping at the Farmers Market. There’s something about spending money on the holidays, especially at a small business, that gives me a little serotonin boost. Later, we’ll take the leftovers from my Thanksgiving meal and make a turkey pot pie. And then it’s time to do my favorite part of the holiday season–eat … again. Also, since Thanksgiving is technically over, it's basically Christmas now, so I’m sure we’ll break out the eggnog and be merry.

TRUE REASONS TO BE THANKFUL

Post-Thanksgiving plans this weekend look a little different this year. My son, Parker–a Montessori teacher–had a life-changing surgery on Tuesday, planned for its alignment with his holiday break. Our Thanksgiving and Black Friday schedule includes homemade chicken and dumplings courtesy of his partner, lots of rest and a “Friends” marathon. Park grew up watching “Friends.” It’s safe to say that we quote the beloved TV show on a daily basis. We identify strongly with the characters [He’s Joey; I’m Phoebe]. Matthew Perry’s death hit us hard, and it seems fitting this Thanksgiving to take a moment to say goodbye to the actor who portrayed Chandler Bing, one of our all-time favorite characters. We anticipate many tears as we share what has become our holiday tradition: watching all 10 of the “Friends” Thanksgiving episodes, ending with the all-time best, “The One With All The Thanksgivings.”

My son and I have never done Black Friday shopping, and this year will be no exception. On Saturday morning, we will Shop Small in San Marcos starting with Art Squared and paying visits to KnD’s, Sundance Lagoon and Shop 1893 to pick up unique holiday gifts for our friends and family.