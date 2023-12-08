WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

WINTERING WONDERFULLY
Hard to believe that in just a few weeks, we move from Fall to Winter in the meteorological world. As a former resident of Caribou, Maine, I will not wish to see more snow, but I can enjoy all of the finer aspects of winter at this Saturday’s Winter Family Fun Day presented by The Meadows Center Glass Bottom Tours starting at 10 a.m. and going until 3 p.m. Held at Spring Lake, there will be crafts to make and hot chocolate to sample. Later, I will check in at the Sights & Sounds of Christmas Festival to see why everyone has praise for biscuits and rides, of course. Then, I will spend some time celebrating my daughter’s December birthday. Yes, she gets more presents on her birthday just because Christmas is so close. Bundle up this weekend but be sure to get out and enjoy the wealth of events from Kyle to Buda to San Marcos that make this time of year so special.
ROCKIN’ OUT THEN ROCK PAINTING
This weekend I’ve got a couple of things on my plate that I’m very excited about. First and foremost, tonight I will be watching my favorite band—Queens of the Stone Age—in Austin at the Moody Center. My tickets are for general admission, which at my 33 years of age may be quite an experience as this band is the type of rock that could get a little chaotic. If you’re less of a mosh-pit person and feeling more of a chill and local vibe, as a sane person should, you could always celebrate an old yuletide tradition by going to Sights and Sounds with your family tonight. I went last weekend, and I kid you not, that funnel cake and Christmas light combination transported me to my childhood. Also, you should try the biscuits and gravy. I never would have thought of this as a winter treat or a carnival treat for that matter, but I was so wrong—it’s perfect. Saturday I’m going to Wilory Farm in Martindale to support Own Your Own Universe—a nonprofit created by grammy-award winning musician Terri Hendrix to bring inexpensive art and music classes to the public. This class is a rock painting class, and there are various types of visual and auditory art classes that happen all of the time. If you’re interested in perusing the course selection go to this link ownyourownuniverse. org/calendar/ .
MUSIC, MUSIC AND MORE MUSIC
How about a San Marcos-based two-day music festival happening on the Square? This weekend is SMFest: Winter Edition, an event that will take place at multiple venues around downtown San Marcos including Sean Patrick’s, Tantra Coffeehouse, Wildfire and The Railyard. This allinclusive free music festival will feature music from local bands such as Ryn, Kenny Normal, Unspoken, Mad Dabber, Boycott and more. The event will also have vendors, art booths and SMFest’s first ever community art installation. SMFest begins at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and will continue through 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. For more information, check out the Sean Patrick’s Facebook event page at facebook.com/seanpatrickstx.
In addition to SMFest, this Saturday is the last Art Squared of 2023, so don’t miss the opportunity to pick up unique hand-made holiday gifts from local artists on the Square from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you’re still in the mood for shopping small and local, check out the Sunday Flea Market at Wonder World Cave located at 1000 Prospect Dr. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.