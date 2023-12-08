WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

MUSIC, MUSIC AND MORE MUSIC

How about a San Marcos-based two-day music festival happening on the Square? This weekend is SMFest: Winter Edition, an event that will take place at multiple venues around downtown San Marcos including Sean Patrick’s, Tantra Coffeehouse, Wildfire and The Railyard. This allinclusive free music festival will feature music from local bands such as Ryn, Kenny Normal, Unspoken, Mad Dabber, Boycott and more. The event will also have vendors, art booths and SMFest’s first ever community art installation. SMFest begins at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and will continue through 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. For more information, check out the Sean Patrick’s Facebook event page at facebook.com/seanpatrickstx.

In addition to SMFest, this Saturday is the last Art Squared of 2023, so don’t miss the opportunity to pick up unique hand-made holiday gifts from local artists on the Square from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you’re still in the mood for shopping small and local, check out the Sunday Flea Market at Wonder World Cave located at 1000 Prospect Dr. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.