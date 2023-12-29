WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

FIREWORKS AND BEDTIME

As the parent of young children, New Years Eve is a difficult holiday to participate in. We are the type of parents that will let their kids stay up late, but late for my four- and five-year-old daughters is more like 9 p.m.

Whatever it is, it surely isn’t after midnight.

That makes New Years Eve a bit harder to celebrate in the traditional fashion. Enter Roughhouse Brewing, whose owners also have young children. Last year, they set up an event on New Years Eve to shoot off fireworks just after dusk. We felt it was the perfect opportunity for us to get in the spirit of the holidays while also getting to bed on time. Let me tell you, we weren’t the only families to think so. We got in about 4 p.m. last year before the 6 o’clock fireworks show and parked pretty easily. Within an hour or so, it became apparent that every parent in Hays County had the same idea and eventually Oakwood Loop, which is the small neighborhood road that leads to Roughhouse, was lined with cars for what seemed like a mile. It was an incredibly well attended event.

This year, the owners said they plan on having a 10 minute firework show somewhere between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. There will be live music before and a 10:30 a.m. run to kick off the day with the San Marcos Runners Club. It should be a great time, but get there early and bring your own chair or blanket to relax for a while. You too can see fireworks and get to bed on time.