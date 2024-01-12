WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

SHOPPING AND A STROLL
I mentioned last week that I’m a lover of popup markets and a vendor at many myself (follow my jewelry business instagram @shannonmakesjewelry). Shop 1893 will be having a flea market at the Price Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. You can support small businesses in the community by buying their vintage treasures and handmade goods. After I shop until I drop, I’m going to take my foster dog Yaya (Yasmeen) on a walk downtown in hopes of finding her forever home. The shelter provided a bandana that says adopt me, which she will definitely wear. If I could walk all three dogs (Yaya and my two pups), I would keep her, but double walks are not feasible for the long term. I must say though, I truly love this dog. She was totally potty trained, but we had a bit of a setback after New Year's Eve because she was afraid to go outside. We’re working through it though and have gotten it down to one pee accident a day. She is kennel trained. The thing that makes her special though is how sweet she is. She is always kissing my other dog Sookie on the lips and snuggling with her and myself. She even snuggles with my little dog Dante now, which she made possible by wearing him down with her sweetness. She gives me floppy lip kisses on my ears that always make me giggle. That dog has more lips and extra skin than any other and the cutest underbite. Inquire about her today at sanmarcostx. gov/3259/Adoptable-Animals.
COLD BIRDS
No doubt everyone has seen the alerts on our weather apps for the weekend. It’s about to get super cold next week, with some ambivalent grumbles regarding snow on Sunday. Friday and Saturday promise to be fairly mild, however, so my husband and I are going to take the opportunity to spend some time outdoors.
While not a new natural area, the Purgatory Creek extension north of Franklin Square is new to us, offering peaceful, meandering trails for hiking and bird watching.
The last time we visited, we spotted chickadees, cardinals, a few wrens and a whole pack of turkey vultures. We’ve heard that bobcats and a mountain lion also prowl the area, so maybe we’ll see one of those, though I’ll be content to peep at all the birds.
The plan is to stop in at Wake the Dead, grab a breakfast taco and some coffee, then head down to the trails to spy on some of the wildlife living on the edges of town.
A WEEKEND AT THE CROSSROADS
MLK Day in San Marcos has a unique twist. Being the educational home of former U.S. President Lyndon Baines Johnson, who ushered in the Civil Rights Act of 1964, it offers all the more reason for San Marcos to participate in full force.
A decade ago, the Crossroads Memorial was dedicated at the corner of LBJ Drive and MLK Drive showing the two historical giants discussing civil rights legislation. The Dunbar Heritage Association his hosting a weekend of events to make the occasion including a re-dedication of the memorial.
On Saturday, there will be an MLK Kids event at the San Marcos Public Library from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. The Dunbar Heritage Association asked those who want to attend register online at dhasmtx.com.
On Sunday, there will be a reunion of the 73 local civil rights trailblazers who were honored at the original dedication of the Crossroads Memorial. The reunion will be held at the San Marcos Public Library from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Then comes MLK Day on Monday, and it is going to be cold. Don't let that dissuade your activist's heart as there will be events most of the morning. Starting at 9 a.m. at the corner of LBJ and MLK Drive, there will be a wreath-laying followed by a freedom walk from the Crossroads Memorial to the Hays County Courthouse for a celebration on the Square. At 11 a.m. there will be a keynote address followed by a reception at the Dunbar Center.