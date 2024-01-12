WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

COLD BIRDS

No doubt everyone has seen the alerts on our weather apps for the weekend. It’s about to get super cold next week, with some ambivalent grumbles regarding snow on Sunday. Friday and Saturday promise to be fairly mild, however, so my husband and I are going to take the opportunity to spend some time outdoors.

While not a new natural area, the Purgatory Creek extension north of Franklin Square is new to us, offering peaceful, meandering trails for hiking and bird watching.

The last time we visited, we spotted chickadees, cardinals, a few wrens and a whole pack of turkey vultures. We’ve heard that bobcats and a mountain lion also prowl the area, so maybe we’ll see one of those, though I’ll be content to peep at all the birds.

The plan is to stop in at Wake the Dead, grab a breakfast taco and some coffee, then head down to the trails to spy on some of the wildlife living on the edges of town.