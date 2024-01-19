WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

FAMILY FUN DAY AND LBJ MUSEUM BENEFIT GALA
For those of you that feel you missed out on fireworks for New Years Eve festivities and still need your fix, I have an event for you from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday Jan. 20. The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment will be celebrating 2024 with a Family Fun Day. Not only will it be a fun event to share with the little ones but it will be educational as well; there will be crafts and activities from different New Year celebrations from all around the world. If you are interested in supporting a local museum later that evening, the LBJ Museum Benefit Gala will be happening the same night at 6:30 p.m. at the Texas State LBJ Student Center Grand Ballroom. The speaker for the event is Douglas Brinkley, a presidential historian and author. Individual tickets are $80, and it costs $600 for a table of eight. If you have a business and would like an advertising opportunity, there are other table prices that come with various levels of sponsorship from the museum. There’s going to be dinner too, which I must say is my favorite part of any event. Buy your tickets or tables at this link lbjmuseum.com/ events/2024-lbj-museum-of-san-marcos-benefit-gala/.
SUPPORT LOCAL ARTISTS
Calling all artists!
The annual San Marcos Art League Annual Membership Social 2024 is tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Price Center. It is a perfect opportunity for artists and art lovers to join together for a little bit of mingling and support the arts in our local community.
“We welcome anybody,” Tracy Weinberg, president of the San Marcos Art League, said. “Come find out more about us. We have almost 160 members. There is a thriving arts scene in San Marcos. If you are supportive of the arts, we are one of a number of resources in town that help build that community of artists and art lovers.”
The event will include a performance from the Midnight Breeze Bellydancing Company as well as a silent auction with a number of items including local artwork, art classes and art supplies. In addition there will be light refreshments. Proceeds go to the San Marcos Art League, which among other things runs the San Marcos Art Center as well as the monthly Art Squared event on the Hays County Courthouse lawn.
BBQ FOR A GOOD CAUSE
This weekend swing by Jack’s Roadhouse, 1625 Hunter Road between noon and 4 p.m. to get BBQ for a Good Cause, a fundraiser for helping Sean, who was injured recently and will be off his feet during recovery. For $15, plates for Sean will include a Yaya’s smoked chicken leg quarter, sausage, potato salad, beans, jalapeno and bread. There will also be assorted baked goods for $2 each, and a raffle for gift cards and local merch. Winners of the raffle will be called on Sunday, so while you’re in the area, swing by the weekly flea market at Wonder World Adventure Park between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. You never know what treasures might be waiting.