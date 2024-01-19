WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

SUPPORT LOCAL ARTISTS

Calling all artists!

The annual San Marcos Art League Annual Membership Social 2024 is tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Price Center. It is a perfect opportunity for artists and art lovers to join together for a little bit of mingling and support the arts in our local community.

“We welcome anybody,” Tracy Weinberg, president of the San Marcos Art League, said. “Come find out more about us. We have almost 160 members. There is a thriving arts scene in San Marcos. If you are supportive of the arts, we are one of a number of resources in town that help build that community of artists and art lovers.”

The event will include a performance from the Midnight Breeze Bellydancing Company as well as a silent auction with a number of items including local artwork, art classes and art supplies. In addition there will be light refreshments. Proceeds go to the San Marcos Art League, which among other things runs the San Marcos Art Center as well as the monthly Art Squared event on the Hays County Courthouse lawn.