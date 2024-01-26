WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

A SOLDIER SEND OFF AND SINGING TUNES
There are a couple of noteworthy events occurring this weekend. As mentioned in my other article, the U.S. Armed Forces 4-133rd Field Artillery Regiment will be deploying to Europe and there will be a Deployment Casing Ceremony at 10 a.m. Sat. Jan. 27 at the Rattler Stadium at San Marcos High School. For those of you that are musically inclined or would like to be, Terri Hendrix’ nonprofit Own Your Own Universe will be hosting a women's song circle from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Wilory Farm. Even if you do not consider yourself to be a fantastic singer and just want to learn, I can tell you from personal experience with Terri, who is one of the most kind people I’ve met to date, she fosters an incredibly accepting and welcoming environment at Wilory Farm. Also, the views at the farm are nothing short of magical, and the donkeys are so cute!
BIRTHDAYS AND MUSIC
This weekend, my ears will be assaulted with the pure shrills of joy, and I promise I’m not talking about the winners of the San Marcos Music Awards, as they celebrate their victories on Friday night.
No, my auditory angst will be of a different kind. We are celebrating my daughter Charlotte’s 6th birthday with a party at The Jungle Jam in New Braunfels with 20 of her closest friends. They do so love the climbing, bouncing and sliding, as any kid would. However, it is only out of love that I won’t complain as all the little girls run past screeching in a sound I would say only a dog could hear – this is if it weren’t for the fact that I end up wincing from it myself.
But, I’m sure there will be plenty of cheering going on at the Price Center tonight as KZSM unveils the winners of the San Marcos Music Awards. They are even going to have a red carpet. I hear that tickets are selling fast so make sure and pick one up. You can find a link at KZSM.org.
Beyond that, there are plenty of other thing going on in Hays County. The 4-133rd Field Artillery Regiment of the Texas National Guard is having a ceremony for their deployment at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Rattler Stadium. PALS is having a lowcost vaccine and microchip clinic for pets from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 215 W. San Antonio St. Both SMHS and TXST Theater have shows happening this weekend, and if you want to try something different in Wimberley, the Wimberley Valley Winery and Lone Man Mountain Brewing Co. are hosting a Murder Mystery Dinner on Saturday themed after a “Totally Rad 80s Prom Night Gone Bad.” The $99 ticket includes a three-course dinner and two glasses of wine. Sounds bodacious.
A WALK 'INTO THE WOODS'
Friday night marks the opening of the San Marcos High School spring musical, “Into the Woods.” Originally a Broadway musical written by Stephen Sondheim, “Into the Woods” explores what happens to several beloved fairy tale characters on the other side of their happily ever afters. An inter-departmental endeavor in the making since October 2023, “Into the Woods” features the hard work of students and teachers of the SMHS theater, orchestra, band, choir, fashion design and cosmetology departments. This high school production boasts high-caliber performances from the student performers as well as dazzling costumes, wigs, makeup, music and sets. This musical is a must-see and the public is invited to attend. “Into the Woods” opens Friday at 7 p.m. with additional performances Saturday, Jan. 27 at 2 and 7 p.m. and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Jan. 28. Tickets are $10 and are available online at smcisd.net/Page/5092.
“Into the Woods” is recommended for children ages 13 and up.