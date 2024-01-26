WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

BIRTHDAYS AND MUSIC

This weekend, my ears will be assaulted with the pure shrills of joy, and I promise I’m not talking about the winners of the San Marcos Music Awards, as they celebrate their victories on Friday night.

No, my auditory angst will be of a different kind. We are celebrating my daughter Charlotte’s 6th birthday with a party at The Jungle Jam in New Braunfels with 20 of her closest friends. They do so love the climbing, bouncing and sliding, as any kid would. However, it is only out of love that I won’t complain as all the little girls run past screeching in a sound I would say only a dog could hear – this is if it weren’t for the fact that I end up wincing from it myself.

But, I’m sure there will be plenty of cheering going on at the Price Center tonight as KZSM unveils the winners of the San Marcos Music Awards. They are even going to have a red carpet. I hear that tickets are selling fast so make sure and pick one up. You can find a link at KZSM.org.

Beyond that, there are plenty of other thing going on in Hays County. The 4-133rd Field Artillery Regiment of the Texas National Guard is having a ceremony for their deployment at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Rattler Stadium. PALS is having a lowcost vaccine and microchip clinic for pets from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 215 W. San Antonio St. Both SMHS and TXST Theater have shows happening this weekend, and if you want to try something different in Wimberley, the Wimberley Valley Winery and Lone Man Mountain Brewing Co. are hosting a Murder Mystery Dinner on Saturday themed after a “Totally Rad 80s Prom Night Gone Bad.” The $99 ticket includes a three-course dinner and two glasses of wine. Sounds bodacious.