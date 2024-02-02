WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

CARS, COFFEE AND CASH FOR KING FEED

Wimberley is coming together to support one of its own.

King Feed, the oldest retail establishment in Wimberley, burned down.

The store holds a special place in the hearts of Wimberley residents. Back when it opened decades ago, Wimberley was more of a ranching community than it is today. The feed store was almost like a community gathering place. I’ll always remember the distinct smell when walking in the front door. Sure, there was that odor associated with any store focused on selling feed, but it always had a unique smell. I’m not sure what it was exactly, but I pinned it on the floral arrangement of hay, the garden center and the various animals that roamed the store whether that be Doc, the African Gray parrot that sadly did not make it through the fire, Simon the barn cat, the giant tortoise that roamed the aisles or any of the various small animals like rabbits and chickens that were periodically on sale. It was just a lovely place that Wimberley would like to see rebuilt.

This weekend, the 12 Kings Classic Car Club and Blanco Brew are turning their Coffee and Cars monthly car show, which King Feed was both a sponsor for and a neighbor of, into a fundraiser. If you haven’t been, it is an incredible car show with what seems to be 100 cars every month in the Brookshire Brothers parking lot. Wimberley Valley Radio will be on hand as well along with a silent auction and live music. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. It should make for a great time for a great cause.