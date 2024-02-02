WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

MARCHING AND MUSIC
I plan to go to the Crossroads Memorial Rededication Ceremony and Martin Luther King March on Saturday morning. The ceremony starts at 9 a.m. and the march through the historic district will begin at 10 a.m.. The festivities were originally planned to occur on MLKs birthday, but we had the coldest temperatures of the year on that day. I’m going to take my foster dog Yasmeen (otherwise known as Yaya) who is currently adoptable from the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter. I’m giving a last-ditch effort to get her adopted before she is sent to a rescue in Washington state on Wednesday of next week. The organization is great, but she has been in my home since before Christmas. A trip across the country after leaving the home she’s been in for over a month could be extremely stressful. Yaya is potty trained, kennel trained, a year and one month old and extremely cuddly and calm. She likes to hike and play nonstop with my dog Sookie, but can be lazy too — she has even sat in the Daily Record office at my feet while I worked. Please help get her adopted before then by sharing my latest reel about her on instagram to your story (@shannonmakesjewelry), and you can inquire about her at the shelter website using this link sanmarcostx.gov/3259/Adoptable-Animals. I’ll probably chill with my dogs for the rest of the day (particularly Yaya since it's our last weekend together) then head over to Texas State University, at 601 University Dr., at 5 p.m. to go to the Hill Country Jazz Festival and hear some live music. Tickets cost $200.
CARS, COFFEE AND CASH FOR KING FEED
Wimberley is coming together to support one of its own.
King Feed, the oldest retail establishment in Wimberley, burned down.
The store holds a special place in the hearts of Wimberley residents. Back when it opened decades ago, Wimberley was more of a ranching community than it is today. The feed store was almost like a community gathering place. I’ll always remember the distinct smell when walking in the front door. Sure, there was that odor associated with any store focused on selling feed, but it always had a unique smell. I’m not sure what it was exactly, but I pinned it on the floral arrangement of hay, the garden center and the various animals that roamed the store whether that be Doc, the African Gray parrot that sadly did not make it through the fire, Simon the barn cat, the giant tortoise that roamed the aisles or any of the various small animals like rabbits and chickens that were periodically on sale. It was just a lovely place that Wimberley would like to see rebuilt.
This weekend, the 12 Kings Classic Car Club and Blanco Brew are turning their Coffee and Cars monthly car show, which King Feed was both a sponsor for and a neighbor of, into a fundraiser. If you haven’t been, it is an incredible car show with what seems to be 100 cars every month in the Brookshire Brothers parking lot. Wimberley Valley Radio will be on hand as well along with a silent auction and live music. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. It should make for a great time for a great cause.
DRAG OUT THE VOTE
This Friday, come join the San Marcos Queer Council for its inaugural Drag Out the Vote drag show and voter registration event at Wake the Dead Coffeehouse starting at 7 p.m. Featuring local and Austin Queens, this event will be a great opportunity to learn about SMTXQC while supporting the art and freedom of speech of drag. Austin drag-ban activist Brigitte Bandit will headline the event with San Marcos superstars Brianna St. James and Malibu Imported and 12 of their drag artists friends to round out the line up. Participants will also have the chance to take a short survey about their vision for a local LGBTQIA+ community center. This SMTXQC fundraiser will have swag available for donation as well as old-fashioned candy jar guessing games to raise money for future events. For more information, search for Drag Out the Vote on Facebook and follow the links.