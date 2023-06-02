WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

GOING FISHING

Saturday offers anyone without the legal permit to fish to cast a line and spend some time, just fishing. I have not done much fishing in the last few years, but my garage has all the necessary equipment. The angler in me says this is a day Texas owns. One may fish without license or endorsement on the first Saturday in June and so this is a good time to take the youngsters out and demonstrate those casting skills. Anglers can also enjoy free fishing all year at more than 70 state parks (park entry fees still apply). Persons are limited to two poles at these locations and you must abide by all other regulations.

PRIDE MONTH

It’s officially PRIDE month. Come celebrate with me my fellow LGBTQIA+ and allies by coming out at 11 p.m. on Saturday to The Porch for Starlet Burlesque PRIDE event. The event will be hosted by my friend and comedian Gabe Cortez.

The burlesque performers will be Bunny Blair, Marz, Miss Adrienne Park and Lilith L’amour. It will be $5 for 21 and up, and $10 for 18 to 20 year olds. I would say pregame at Stonewall, but we all know what happened to that place… I’m still crying.

Be ready to double up because the Next day at 2 p.m. there will be a PRIDE Drag Bingo hosted by Bunny and Xareni.

Let’s kick this month off right and support our local queer performers. Also, bring tons of dollar bills because

they don’t work for free.

Celeste Cook

This Friday, my husband and I will start our evening off with the art reception for Deborah Carter’s Macro Show at Wake the Dead Coffeehouse. The reception will launch Carter’s month-long macro photography exhibit and will feature wine, mingling and framed prints for sale of the vivid and intricate insect kingdom that resides in Carter’s backyard. At 7 p.m., live music will begin at Wake the Dead with Bee Blackwell, Cherri Valli and Simon Nickel. Most likely, we’ll hang out there to listen for a while before heading to Patio Dolcetto to catch Ace Pepper & Tracey Chardonnay.

With its quiet, dusky outdoor tables and extensive wine menu, Patio Dolcetto is one of our favorite spring-and-summer spots for splitting a couple of small-plate appetizers and sitting out under the stars.

With Ace’s bluesy guitar and Tracy’s smooth vocals, the pair put on a lovely, laidback show, so no matter how long we stay at either location, it promises to be a fine San Marcos night out.