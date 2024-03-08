WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

ROCKIN’, ROLLIN’, SHOPPIN’ AND DROPPIN’
I’ve got a couple of events for you occurring this weekend. If you’re into live rock and roll, Mark Jungers will be at Riley’s Tavern tonight from 7 to 10 p.m. I watched his band play the Dam Chili Cookoff a couple of weeks ago, and they were really good! What goes better with rock than booze, so I recommend you get yourself a nice drink to celebrate the end of the week. Just try not to get too wild, or do … but take an Uber. Saturday is the Art Squared Arts Market. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I love shopping at popup markets. Buying handmade goods and art from local vendors gives me a nice hit of dopamine and some high quality goodies. Plus supporting local small businesses is good for the community. I’m thinking after I shop until I drop, I may want to stop by Valentino’s for a slice of pizza. I love their pizza, and it is so close that I’m sure I won’t be able to resist. I can hear the crunch of that crust as we speak. Delicious!
SPRING FORWARD AND TRAVEL BACK IN TIME
A very important update for this weekend: Don’t forget to spring forward going into Sunday morning. On Saturday, travel back in time with 1893 Flea. This monthly outdoor market brings together an eclectic mix of vendors to the historic Price Center, located at 222 W. San Antonio St. 1893 Flea runs in tandem with Art Squared, Second Saturday and the Farmer’s Market held downtown, so it will be easy to spend a few hours strolling around The Price Center and The Square, enjoying art, soaps, fresh produce and handmade goods on offer around town. Saturday evening, Tantra has an interesting event on offer with the Texas State Hip-Hop Congress and Songwriter Society from 7 to 10:30 p.m. This free hip-hop show will feature over 10 artists, so if you’ve been looking forward to hanging out at Tantra, the timing could not be more perfect.
PANCAKE DAY
Flapjacks, hotcakes, blinis, blintzes or johnnycakes.
Whatever you want to call them, I think Pancake Day is sure to be a favorite.
Last week I wrote about Fried Chicken, and a few weeks ago it was a Spaghetti Dinner. Now, it's pancakes. I'm starting to see a theme here. The Kiwanis Club of San Marcos is hosting their annual fundraiser on March 9 from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the First United Methodist Church. Enjoy pancakes and sausage breakfast, a family-friendly atmosphere and musical entertainment. While the event is free, donations are accepted. 100% of the donations go back into the San Marcos community with focus on helping kids.
And the Kiwanis Club has a long history with the San Marcos Daily Record. Originally chartered in 1923, the San Marcos Kiwanis Club began with 52 members. The first publicity chairman was T.A. Buckner, publisher of the San Marcos Daily Record.
At one time in the club’s history, emphasis was on support of individuals. Now the club supports and serves organizations and institutions which generally meet the needs of children in the San Marcos community.