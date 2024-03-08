WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

PANCAKE DAY

Flapjacks, hotcakes, blinis, blintzes or johnnycakes.

Whatever you want to call them, I think Pancake Day is sure to be a favorite.

Last week I wrote about Fried Chicken, and a few weeks ago it was a Spaghetti Dinner. Now, it's pancakes. I'm starting to see a theme here. The Kiwanis Club of San Marcos is hosting their annual fundraiser on March 9 from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the First United Methodist Church. Enjoy pancakes and sausage breakfast, a family-friendly atmosphere and musical entertainment. While the event is free, donations are accepted. 100% of the donations go back into the San Marcos community with focus on helping kids.

And the Kiwanis Club has a long history with the San Marcos Daily Record. Originally chartered in 1923, the San Marcos Kiwanis Club began with 52 members. The first publicity chairman was T.A. Buckner, publisher of the San Marcos Daily Record.

At one time in the club’s history, emphasis was on support of individuals. Now the club supports and serves organizations and institutions which generally meet the needs of children in the San Marcos community.