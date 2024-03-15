WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

A BLOCK PARTY & GREEN BEER

St. Patrick’s Day just wouldn’t be green in San Marcos without the annual St.

Patty’s Day Block Party at Sean Patricks. The resident Irish bar throws one heck of a party all weekend, and the festivities are still planned, even if the weather tries to fight back this weekend.

The weekend kicks off Friday evening with a crawfish boil and live music at 7 p.m. Then things go to an entirely different level on Saturday and Sunday.

San Antonio Street will be shut down in front of the bar and restaurant to allow for a lot more fun. This familyfriendly event will have dunk tanks for kids, cotton candy machines and live professional wrestling. The entire day runs from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Then on Sunday, the street will be closed down once again. There will be additional fun activities available including an inflatable obstacle course and ax throwing.

The bands that will play over the weekend include Old Malarkey, the Ace Pepper Band, Troy Stone, Bryan Rader and Moira McCulloch. Closing out the night will be Free Mary, an Irish Band from San Antonio that is planned to go on stage about 9 p.m.