WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND?

TUNES, TALISMANS & TERRAIN
If you feel like listening to some relaxing tunes, at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at the San Marcos Public Library the SMART Orchestra will be hosting In the Moonlight, which they said will feature “peaceful and serene music that embodies the beauty and wonder of the night sky.” That sure does sound lovely. Then on Sunday, if you’re down to save the earth while you craft a nice piece for yourself to take home or give to a loved one, the Price Center will be hosting an Upcycled Tin Talisman workshop from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The tickets to join are $88, which you can buy here adaptivereuser. com/collections/classes/products/talisman-workshop-march-17th-2024. You can check out some of the ones that have been made in the past that are super cute at that same link. Don’t forget to wear green unless you’re in the mood for a pinch because it will be St. Patrick's Day. After you make your talisman, head over to your favorite bar off the square for a green beer (most participate in this way). For my fellow bikers, the Cowboy Harley Davidson Alamo City is hosting a ride at 11 a.m. on Sunday that starts at the IHOP behind the Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio and ends at Sean Patricks in San Marcos.
A BLOCK PARTY & GREEN BEER
St. Patrick’s Day just wouldn’t be green in San Marcos without the annual St.
Patty’s Day Block Party at Sean Patricks. The resident Irish bar throws one heck of a party all weekend, and the festivities are still planned, even if the weather tries to fight back this weekend.
The weekend kicks off Friday evening with a crawfish boil and live music at 7 p.m. Then things go to an entirely different level on Saturday and Sunday.
San Antonio Street will be shut down in front of the bar and restaurant to allow for a lot more fun. This familyfriendly event will have dunk tanks for kids, cotton candy machines and live professional wrestling. The entire day runs from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Then on Sunday, the street will be closed down once again. There will be additional fun activities available including an inflatable obstacle course and ax throwing.
The bands that will play over the weekend include Old Malarkey, the Ace Pepper Band, Troy Stone, Bryan Rader and Moira McCulloch. Closing out the night will be Free Mary, an Irish Band from San Antonio that is planned to go on stage about 9 p.m.
CRAWFISH, CONCERTS & LITTLE GREEN MEN
A hush falls over the town during Spring Break as most of the students have all gone somewhere that is else for the week. Downtown bars and restaurants normally teeming with energy now have a quieter vibe, even with St. Patrick’s Day falling on Sunday. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of fun things to do around town this weekend. First up this Friday, stop by Jack’s Roadhouse for crawfish and shrimp étouffée starting at 4 p.m. and going until they’re all sold out. Continue your evening with the KZSM Benefit Concert at The Porch. Featuring Waylon Stoerner, Sarah Burton, David Newbould and more, there’s a $5 cover with doors opening at 6 p.m. Continue St. Patrick’s Day festivities on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Roughhouse. This event will feature live music by the Calloway Ritch Duo from noon to 3 p.m. Finish the weekend at Wake the Dead as Cursed Movie Nights presents the classic horror film “Leprechaun” at 7 p.m., right on time for St. Patrick’s celebrations.